Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.32

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 44634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,106,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 371,573 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 143,308 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,359,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

