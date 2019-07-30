BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst (LON:BRLA) Trading 0.8% Higher

BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRLA)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 544 ($7.11) and last traded at GBX 534 ($6.98), 18,029 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 43,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.93).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 515.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.65 million and a PE ratio of -14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.09. BlackRock Latin American Inv Tst’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.98%.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

