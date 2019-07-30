BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $477.22. 8,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $509.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.03.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

