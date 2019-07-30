Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Blackline alerts:

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $476,995.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,510,695. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 70.6% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackline in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blackline in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Blackline by 2,845.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.66. 15,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27. Blackline has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $58.11.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $64.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.