BlackCoin (BLK) Price Reaches $0.0499 on Top Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. BlackCoin has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $15,601.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030130 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008644 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 62,910,916 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, CoinExchange, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Bittylicious and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

