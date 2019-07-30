BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $56.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $40.38 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $824.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

