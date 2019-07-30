Bitvolt Price Down 35.8% Over Last 7 Days (VOLT)

Bitvolt (CURRENCY:VOLT) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Bitvolt has a market cap of $3,204.00 and $2.00 worth of Bitvolt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitvolt has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One Bitvolt coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000080 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitvolt Coin Profile

Bitvolt (CRYPTO:VOLT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2017. Bitvolt’s total supply is 61,608,156 coins and its circulating supply is 16,588,056 coins. The official website for Bitvolt is bitvolt.co

Bitvolt Coin Trading

Bitvolt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitvolt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitvolt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitvolt using one of the exchanges listed above.

