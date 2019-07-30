Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00004942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Nanex, TOPBTC and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $634.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 52.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00694213 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00189826 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00072707 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003549 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000583 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,751,214 coins and its circulating supply is 4,721,668 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Altcoin Trader, TradeOgre, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Nanex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

