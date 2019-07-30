Bitcoin Incognito Market Capitalization Tops $749,049.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0727 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Graviex. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $749,049.00 and approximately $30,308.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 118.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002258 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 10,307,806 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, STEX, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

