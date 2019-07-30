Biorem (CVE:BRM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Biorem Inc (CVE:BRM) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 18,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a market cap of $13.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79.

About Biorem (CVE:BRM)

BIOREM Inc, an environmental biotechnology company, designs, manufactures, and sells air emissions control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) in Canada, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high concentrations of H2S or other water soluble compounds.

