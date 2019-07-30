BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.81

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.81 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 5769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.09 and a beta of 1.36.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $825,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,769,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $304,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,457,890 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,134,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,412,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 812,133 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 266,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after acquiring an additional 335,874 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,261,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,095,000 after acquiring an additional 174,499 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,844,000 after acquiring an additional 92,519 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

