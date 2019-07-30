Biogen’s (BIIB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $275.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.74.

BIIB traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,694. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $216.12 and a fifty-two week high of $358.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,169.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 118,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $229.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,211,559.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,415.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 188.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 152.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

