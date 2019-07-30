BidaskClub Upgrades ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ANGI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.69.

Shares of ANGI opened at $13.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $303.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 795,100 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $10,996,233.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 4,115 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $76,168.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,100,684 shares of company stock valued at $15,405,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,980,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,879 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

