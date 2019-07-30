BidaskClub Lowers Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Hold

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MLCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Macau in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

MLCO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,121. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,884,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,369,000 after buying an additional 413,469 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,477,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

