BidaskClub Lowers Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Sell

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

HSKA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,432. The company has a market cap of $622.46 million, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08. Heska has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 million. Heska had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heska will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Humphrey purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $73,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,944.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Heska by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heska by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Heska by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heska by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

