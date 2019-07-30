BidaskClub Lowers Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Sell

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $509.67.

EQIX stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $487.88. 180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,685. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $528.98.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.87, for a total value of $613,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,462.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total transaction of $97,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,450 shares of company stock worth $1,202,784 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,823,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,908,000 after buying an additional 85,143 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,314,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,656,000 after buying an additional 250,921 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,610,000 after buying an additional 112,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,197,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,463,000 after buying an additional 80,619 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

