Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDRY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Investec lowered Superdry to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 587.14 ($7.67).

Shares of LON SDRY traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.11) on Monday, reaching GBX 434.40 ($5.68). 270,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,951. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,266 ($16.54). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 458.17. The company has a market capitalization of $356.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.61.

In other Superdry news, insider Simon Callander sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.42), for a total value of £21,003.15 ($27,444.34). Insiders acquired 97 shares of company stock worth $45,228 over the last ninety days.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

