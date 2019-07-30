Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €70.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VAR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Varta alerts:

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €67.60 ($78.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of €55.24. Varta has a one year low of €22.42 ($26.07) and a one year high of €69.00 ($80.23).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.