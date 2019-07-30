Beazley PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 4.10 (LON:BEZ)

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BEZ stock opened at GBX 577.50 ($7.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 11.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 558.92. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 486.60 ($6.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.31.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox acquired 6,742 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £18,001.14 ($23,521.68).

Several research firms recently commented on BEZ. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 613.38 ($8.01).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

