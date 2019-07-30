Beazley PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 4.10 (LON:BEZ)

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BEZ stock opened at GBX 577.50 ($7.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 11.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 558.92. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 486.60 ($6.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.31.
In other news, insider Adrian Cox acquired 6,742 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £18,001.14 ($23,521.68).
Beazley Company Profile
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.
