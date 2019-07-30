BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBT. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BB&T by 0.3% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BB&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BB&T by 3.8% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BB&T by 2.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in BB&T by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 49,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.04.

In related news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $168,028.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,359. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBT stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 646,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,603. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

