BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €23.50 ($27.33) and last traded at €23.70 ($27.56), approximately 5,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.75 ($27.62).

BYW6 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €30.13 ($35.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €24.91. The firm has a market cap of $802.85 million and a PE ratio of 22.42.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

