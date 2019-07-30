Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.40 ($80.70).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR BAS opened at €62.21 ($72.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. Basf has a 1-year low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 1-year high of €84.91 ($98.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €61.86.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.