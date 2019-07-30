Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $604.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Pelham sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $25,864.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,997.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

