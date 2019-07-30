Bandwidth (BAND) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Bandwidth to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.35 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bandwidth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.34. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $82.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$272.00 to C$277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 10,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $802,378.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 37,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $2,923,417.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,394 shares of company stock worth $28,203,587. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

