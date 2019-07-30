Bancor (BNT) Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Bancor has a total market cap of $30.61 million and $274,782.00 worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bancor has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005003 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC, Gate.io and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00280170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.01541027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00117391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor launched on February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 69,725,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,691,543 tokens. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Tidex, LATOKEN, OKEx, Gate.io, Liqui, COSS, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Upbit, Ethfinex, Binance and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

