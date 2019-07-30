Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. was established to finance the foreign trade of the countries in the Latin American and Caribbean region. The Bank focuses on short-term trade-related loans to borrowers who then loan the funds to various businesses and govermnent institutions involved in foreign trade. “

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. 69,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 605,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 464,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 24.2% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 119,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the period. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

