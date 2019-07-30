B3Coin (KB3) Trading Up 28.1% This Week

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. B3Coin has a market cap of $579,790.00 and $18.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, B3Coin has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. One B3Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.01108004 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004716 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001323 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000492 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000104 BTC.

B3Coin Profile

B3Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 750,549,972 coins. The official website for B3Coin is b3coin.io . B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling B3Coin

B3Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade B3Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy B3Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

