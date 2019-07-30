AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,415,100 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 1,631,200 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,746,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 777.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 120,790 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 105,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $168.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. AXT had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AXT will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

