Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.10

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 215772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.62.

Get Avon Products alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Avon Products’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Avon Products by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avon Products by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avon Products by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 687,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avon Products (NYSE:AVP)

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.