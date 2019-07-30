Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,854,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,193,000 after acquiring an additional 69,989 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7,029.3% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.69. 28,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,168. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $170.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

