AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR alerts:

ATDRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 143,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,160. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72.

About AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (ATDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.