AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.22. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $572.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in AudioCodes by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 60,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 42,375 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AudioCodes by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in AudioCodes by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 175,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 116,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

