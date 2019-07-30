Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $755.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $824.13. Atrion has a 1 year low of $614.20 and a 1 year high of $948.03.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

In other news, Director Ronald Nicholas Spaulding sold 170 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.00, for a total transaction of $153,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atrion in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Atrion by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

