Atlantic Securities Upgrades Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to “Overweight”

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $195.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $175.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.62.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $177.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 397,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $473,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.