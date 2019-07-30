Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.41. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%.

Atlantic American Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

