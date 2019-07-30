Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.51. Astrotech shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Astrotech alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) by 13,099.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.68% of Astrotech worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.