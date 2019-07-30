AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,582.35 ($86.01).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,180 ($93.82) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,443.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,634 ($86.68).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.90 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

In related news, insider Marc Dunoyer acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($75.79) per share, for a total transaction of £493,000 ($644,191.82).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

