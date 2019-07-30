Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Hits New 1-Year Low at $565.20

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 565.20 ($7.39) and last traded at GBX 565.60 ($7.39), with a volume of 369347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 595.60 ($7.78).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AML shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon started coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 802 ($10.48) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,351.56 ($17.66).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 967.31.

In other news, insider Najeeb Al Humaidhi sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 982 ($12.83), for a total transaction of £29,460,000 ($38,494,707.96). Also, insider Penny Hughes purchased 5,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.45) per share, with a total value of £47,952.24 ($62,658.09).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.