ASML (ASML) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/29/2019 – ASML is now covered by analysts at ABN Amro. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

7/24/2019 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/18/2019 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

7/18/2019 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/16/2019 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/15/2019 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2019 – ASML is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2019 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2019 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2019 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/19/2019 – ASML is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/19/2019 – ASML is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,660. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.20. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $234.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Get ASML Holding NV alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASML by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ASML by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 5.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Holding NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML Holding NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.