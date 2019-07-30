ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) Shares Down 0.2%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65, 249 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

