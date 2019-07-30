Artfinity (AT) Price Hits $0.0654 on Exchanges

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity token can now be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000676 BTC on exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.82 or 0.05952937 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001061 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity (AT) is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,786,199 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

