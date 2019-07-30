Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 417,284 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Array Biopharma worth $25,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARRY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Array Biopharma by 38.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Array Biopharma by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Array Biopharma by 9.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Array Biopharma by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Victor Sandor sold 15,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $432,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,194,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,011 shares of company stock worth $4,862,502. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARRY opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24. Array Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Leerink Swann lowered Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $46.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

