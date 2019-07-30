Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AWI. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nomura increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.05 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

AWI stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 7,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $678,708.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 63,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,552,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,188 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,574 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 133,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 712,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,593,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,670,000 after buying an additional 185,843 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

