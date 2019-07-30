Arionum (ARO) Price Tops $0.0015

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $231,425.00 and approximately $55,381.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,686.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.48 or 0.02194186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00946729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.65 or 0.03281743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00823209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00061504 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00694213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00189826 BTC.

About Arionum

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

