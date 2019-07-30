argenx (ARGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect argenx to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ARGX traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 1.19. argenx has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $150.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 target price on argenx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Actuant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

