Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

ARD traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. 6,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.04. Ardagh Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $304.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Ardagh Group’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ardagh Group by 1,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ardagh Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,379,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardagh Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,554,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after buying an additional 212,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

See Also: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardagh Group (ARD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.