Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Up 8.1% in July

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcimoto stock. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Arcimoto as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcimoto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

FUV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. 28,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,683. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 128.58% and a negative net margin of 12,476.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.