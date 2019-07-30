Arcblock (ABT) Market Cap Hits $25.89 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BitMart, Bibox and Gate.io. Arcblock has a market cap of $25.89 million and $5.18 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00279396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.01553454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00117644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BitMart, Bibox, Huobi, OKEx, DragonEX, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX, CoinBene, Gate.io, Bithumb and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.