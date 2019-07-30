Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives $6.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABUS shares. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 27.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 21.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 134,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 979,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth $26,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,237.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.
