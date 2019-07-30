ARBITRAGE (ARB) 1-Day Volume Hits $322.00

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. ARBITRAGE has a market capitalization of $506,786.00 and $322.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARBITRAGE token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARBITRAGE has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003162 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000152 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About ARBITRAGE

ARBITRAGE (CRYPTO:ARB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,767,247 tokens. ARBITRAGE’s official website is www.arbitraging.co . ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @arbitragingco

Buying and Selling ARBITRAGE

ARBITRAGE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARBITRAGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARBITRAGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

